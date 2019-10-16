Three militants killed in Jammu and Kashmir

The security forces had killed three militants in Jammu and Kashmir. The militants were killed in an encounter with the security forces in Anantnag district on Wednesday. The killed militants were locals of Kashmir.

The security forces conducted raid after the district police give a tip-off. The shootout occurred during the raid. The killed militants were identified. The bodies will be handed over to their family.

The militants were identified as Nasir Gulzar Chadroo,Zahid Ahmad Lone and Aaqib Ahmad hajam. They were the members Pakistan based terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba.