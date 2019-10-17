After onion, now tomato prices are on fire

Tomato prices in the retail markets of the national capital continue to rule high in the range of Rs. 60-80/kg despite the government’s measures to boost tomato puree supply via Mother Dairy’s Safal outlets.

Tomato prices have come under pressure in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) due to supply disruption owing to heavy rains in producing states like Maharashtra and Karnataka.

As per the data maintained by the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, the average retail price of tomato was at Rs. 60/kg on Thursday, up from Rs. 45/kg on October 1, this year.

However, the key kitchen staple was being sold at up to Rs. 80/kg in the unorganised sector, depending on the quality and locality. The prices have remained firm at higher levels in the last one week despite the central government intervention.

On October 10, the centre had asked state-run Mother Dairy to sell tomato puree at Rs. 25 for 200 gram pack (equivalent to 800 grams of fresh tomato) and at Rs. 85 for 825 gram pack (equivalent to 2.5 kilos of fresh tomato) through its 400-odd Safal outlets.