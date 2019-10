Diwali Special Recipe 2019 : Cauliflower Capsicum Manchurian

Ingredients

2 cups – Cauliflower pieces

1/2 cup – Capsicum pieces

Oil to fry

1/2 cup – Onion pieces

1 tsp – sliced Green chillies

1 tbsp – chopped Celery

1/2 tsp – chilli paste

1 tsp – Ginger Garlic paste

1 tbsp – soya sauce

Salt, pepper, ajinomoto

Coriander leaves – 1 bunch

How to Make Cauliflower Capsicum Manchurian

Boil cauliflower and capsicum, drain it.

Then fry in 2 tbsp hot oil. Keep aside.

Fry onion, celery, chillies, capsicum, ginger garlic paste and chilly paste.

Add soya sauce, salt, pepper and ajinomoto.

Add 1 tbsp of oil, simmer for 1 minute. Add cauliflower, stir fry and remove.

Garnish with coriander leaves.