HMD Global launches Nokia 110 new edition in India

HMD Global has launched Nokia 110 new edition in India on Thursday. This smartphone is added to the feature phone range from Nokia. The new smartphone is positioned as a step up from the Nokia 105 that was launched in the country two months ago. Nokia 110 (2019) is priced at Rs. 1,599 in India and will be sold in Black, Ocean Blue, and Pink colour variants.

Specifications

The new Nokia 110 (2019) sports a 1.77-inch QQVGA display (120×160 pixels). It has an SPRD 6531E processor, 4MB of RAM, and 4MB of internal storage. The Nokia 110 (2019) runs Nokia Series 30+ software and has a Micro-USB 2.0 port. It is a dual-SIM device and has two Mini-SIM slots. There is a microSD card slot as well and the Nokia 110 (2019) can accept cards upto 32GB.

HMD Global has opted for an 800mAh battery to power this Nokia 110 (2019) and claims 18.5 days of standby time. This feature phone claims to offer 14 hours of talktime, 27 hours of continuous MP3 payback and 18 hours of FM Radio playback. The Nokia 110 (2019) has a built-in rear camera which can be used to take photos. It also has an LED torchlight at the top.