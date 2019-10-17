India slips to 102 position in global hunger index 2019, behind Nepal,Bangladesh and Pakistan

India has slipped to 102 positions in the Global Hunger Index 2019 of 117 countries. In 2018, India was ranked 103 out of 119 countries behind its neighbors Nepal, Pakistan, and Bangladesh.

Veteran Congress leader Kapil Sibal pleaded to PM Modi to Focus more on children than on politics as they are the nation’s future. He took to his twitter handle to post “India slips on Global Hunger Index (GHI). 2010: 95th rank. 2019: 102nd rank,”

93% of children (6 to 23 months) don’t get the minimum acceptable diet, as per the report.