Locked in class room at school , 17 cows die of starvation

In a shocking case from Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior, 17 cattle were starved to death for seven days in a government school’s classroom. The cattle – eight cows and nine oxen – were later cremated after a post-mortem was conducted.

The police registered a case against unidentified persons after the incident at the government school at Samudan village, about 50 kilometers from the district headquarters, came to light on Wednesday.

“We received information about the dead cows being buried in the school’s ground. On reaching there, we exhumed the carcasses of 17 cattle and cremated them after conducting a post-mortem,” Dabra’s sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Raghvendra Pandey said.

“There are four government offices inside the school premises and their employees have also been served notices. Directions have been issued to take criminal and departmental action against the employees if they are found guilty,” he said.

Chief Minister Chief Minister Kamal Nath expressed grief over the incident on Twitter, saying an “impartial inquiry” has been ordered.

“Strict action will be taken against the guilty after the inquiry. We are committed for the protection of cows. Such incidents would not be tolerated,” Nath said.