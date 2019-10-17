“Muslims know Lord Ram was born in Ayodhya and not Prophet Muhammad”,says Baba Ramdev

Addressing a press conference, Ramdev said that the Ayodhya matter is closer to its end and a Ram temple should be constructed at the disputed site.

“Our Muslim brothers and the entire country know that Ram was born in Ayodhya. Prophet Muhammad was not born in Ayodhya. The Ram temple should be constructed there,” Ramdev said.

Extending his support to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the Maharashtra and Haryana assembly elections, Ramdev said a stable government is needed at the state and the Centre.

“We have to think where India stands in the next 10-15 years against the United States, Russia, and Europe. We have to empower a strong party for stable politics and governance,” he said.

“People must elect a good government in Haryana and Maharashtra,” Ramdev said. The Yoga guru also praised Manohar Lal Khattar, saying the Haryana chief minister “has no property” and “he is honest”. “Manohar Lal Khattar is a good man and he won’t tolerate corruption,” Ramdev said.

Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah on the abrogation of provisions under Article 370, Ramdev said, “After Sardar Patel, they [Modi and Shah] came up with this courage of ‘one nation, one Constitution and one flag’.