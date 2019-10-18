Airtel is now shutting down its 3G network

Airtel has now announced 3G services shut down for the Punjab circle. All existing 3G users will be provided high speed 4G network along with HD quality VOLTE calling. However, the telecom operator will still continue to provide 2G services in Punjab to serve the connectivity needs of customers on feature phones.

Last week, the telecom operator had announced that it was shutting down its 3G network in Haryana. Its mobile broadband services will now be available to customers on its high speed 4G network along with high definition quality voice over long-term evolution calling, the company said in a statement. Haryana was the second telecom circle after Kolkata for discontinuation of 3G services by the company. Now, Punjab is the third state in a row.