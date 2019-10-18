Chief Justice of Indian Ranjan Gogoi recommended his successor’s name

Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi has recommended his successor’s name. Ranjan Gogoi who is retiring from the post has sent a letter to Union government in which he has recommended Justice S.A.Bobde as his successor. Justice Rajnjan Gogi has wrote a letter to the Ministry of Law and Justice.

Justice S.A.Bobde is the most senior justice in the Supreme Court after Ranjan Gogoi. Justice Bobde will have a tenure of 18 months.

Ranjan Gogoi has sworn in as the Chief Justice of India on October 2018. He is India’s 46th Chief Justice. He will retire from post on November 17. He has been in the post for 13 months and 15 days.

Justice S.A.Bobde was the Chief Justice of Madhya Pradesh high Court. He became the judge of Bombay High Court in 2000. He become Supreme Court justice on 2013 April 12. He was also worked as the Maharashtra national Law university chancellor.