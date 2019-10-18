Landslides: Rail service suspended

The Southern Railway has cancelled the Nilgiris Mountain Rail service due to landslides. The service in the Ooty-Mettuppalayam sector is suspended till October 20.

Train No 56136 Mettuppalayam -Udagamandalam and 56137 Udagamandalam – Mettupalayam were cancelled from October 18 to October 20, following the landslide and falling of trees on the track due to rain.

The Nilgiris Mountain Rail is a UNESCO heritage listed train service. it operates between Mettuppalayam at the foothills of the Western Ghats in Coimbatore and the famous hill station Udagamandalam (Ooty).

Also train No. 11014 Coimbatore to Lokamanya Tilak Terminus Kurla Express commencing on October 18 is fully cancelled. The train was cancelled due to want of pairing rake train No.11013 Lokamaya Tilak-Coimbatore Kurla express.