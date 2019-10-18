Passenger wears 2.5 kg of clothes to avoid extra luggage charge,video goes viral

An airline passenger wore about 2.5 kilogram of her clothes to reduce the weight of her luggage and keep it in the allowance limit.

Gel Rodriguez, from the Philippines, took to Facebook to share that airline staff informed her that her luggage weight exceeded the maximum weight of 7 kilogram. Her suitcase weighed 9.5 kilograms.

Rodriguez, who did not wish to pay an extra fee, decided to wear some of her clothes and bring down the weight of her suitcase to 6.5 kilogram.

She shared a picture of her wearing multiple pants, shirts and jackets.

“Me: NO PROBLEM! *from 9kg to 6.5kg baggage. #ExcessBaggageChallengeAccepted,” she wrote.

The post did not take much time to go viral on social media. It has garnered over 33,000 likes and more than 20,000 shares.