Rahul Gandhi plays cricket after chopper makes emergency landing: Watch Video

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today indulged in a small game of cricket after a helicopter carrying him could not land in Delhi due to bad weather and had to be redirected to Haryana’s Rewari, about 100 kilometres away. Mr Gandhi was on his way back to Delhi from Haryana’s Mahendragarh, where he addressed a rally for Monday’s state elections.

As an alternate mode of travel was being arranged for Rahul Gandhi, the former Congress president decided to swing the bat with the locals at the college where he landed.

A video shows children and youngsters bowling to Mr Gandhi, who attempts several shots, including cover drives. Loud cheers followed.

Video : Indian Express