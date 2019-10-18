Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends in gains for 6th day

In the stock market the domestic benchmark indices has ended in gains. The domestic benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE nifty has ended in gains for the 6th consecutive day.

The BSE Sensex settled trading at 39,298.38 points higher by 246.32 points or 0.63%. The NSE Nifty settled trading at 11,661.85 registering a gain of 75.50 points or 0.65%.

The top gainers in the market were Yes Bank,State Bank of India, Maruti Suzuki, PowerGrid, NTPC, Reliance Industries Limited, Coal India, Adani Ports, Grasim Industries, Nestle India and L&T.

The top losers in the market were Tata Motors, Bajaj Auto, Bharati Airtel, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Zee Entertainments, Cipla, Eicher Motors, Hindalco and Infosys.