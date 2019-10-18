Tamil Nadu acquires technology for early warning of floods, becomes the first state to get early warning system

With floodwaters claiming many lives leaving behind a strain of destructions in various states of India, Tamil Nadu became the first state to acquire the technology for early warning for flood occurrences.

After the devastating 2015 Chennai floods, Chief technological consultants of the central government had proposed to acquire technology which alerts authorities of the chances of a flood. The technology termed as CFLOWS is the first of its kind in India which is a unified river bank monitoring system. Chennai is all set for the next monsoon as the intelligent flood warning system up and ready. The system will be operated by the National Center for Coastal Research(NCCR) and will be dedicated to the nation on Friday.