The claim by social media is fake: Details inside

For the last some days a news has been spreading on social media like wildfire. The news which has been forwarded from one to another groups claims that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has stopped the printing of Rs.2000 notes and will soon launch Rs.1000’s note.

The Reserve Bank of India has stopped printing the new Rs.2000 notes. In this financial year not even a single note has been printed by the central bank. This has been revelaed in a Right to Information response.

But RBI has not yet decided to print Rs.1000 notes. And the image and all other news spreading about Rs.1000 notes is fake and fabricated.