BJP secures ‘big victory’ in BDC election in Kashmir

BJP secured a ‘big victory’ in the Block Development Council (BDC) election held in Jammu and Kashmir. This was informed by the Chief Electoral Officer.

27 people were elected unopposed. 27 chairpersons of various blocks in Jammu and Kashmir were elected unopposed. The last date to withdrew the nomination was on October 11.

in these 27 15 were from BJP. BJP national vice president Avinash Rai Khanna informed this. This is the best opening for BJP. This is the people’s recognition, he said.

BJP candidates were elected from Anantnag, Pulwama, Shopian, Bandipora, Baramulla and Gandharwal regions.

The election will be held on October 24. 1065 candidates were contesting for the 263 seats. The polling will takes place from 9.am to 1. pm on October 24. The counting of votes will takes place on the same-day on 3.pm.