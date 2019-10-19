Congress destroyed nation with its wrong policies, says Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday attacked the Congress, alleging that their wrong policies destroyed the nation and injustice was continuously done with Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing a gathering here on the last day of campaigning, Modi attacked the party on Article 370 issue, saying it was a temporary provision, but for 70 years the Congress did nothing about it.

“I ended this temporary provision. When you made me permanent for five years, why would I allow this temporary thing,” he asked.