Do you know the most delayed train of Indian Railway: This is the one

Trains running late is not a new thing for an Indian passenger. But which is the mist delayed or late running train of Indian Railway? Many may not be knowing the answer for this.

But now it is revelaed. it is Manduadih-Rameswaram Weekly Express train. This train is having the highest average delay time of 11.5 hours.

This train connects Manduadih in Uttar Pradesh to Rameswaram in Tamil Nadu. It travels around 2000 km.

The other train is ‘Himgiri super-fast Express train’. The train connects Howrah in West Bengal to Jammu Tawi in Jammu and is delayed by 9.30 hours in an average.

Jan Nayak Express which connects Amritsar in Punjab Darbhanga in Bihar with a delay of 8.9 hours.

This was revelaed by a travel search engine ‘Ixigo’. The survey was conducted among around 20 million customers of the Ixigo.

Top 5 most delayed trains:

Manduadih-Rameswaram Weekly Express: 11.5 hours delay.

2. Himgiri SF Express: 9.32 hours delay.

3. Jan Nayak Express: 8.9 hours delay.

4. Swatantrata Senani Express: 8.49 hours delay.

5. Lucknow-Prayag Passenger: 7.38 hours delay.