‘Vote for BJP or else this 2.5 kg hand…’: Actor Sunny Deol campaigns for BJP in Bollywood style: Video

Actor turned politician Sunny Deol is one of the star campaigner of BJP in Haryana. Sunny Deol, the MP from Gurdaspur on Friday has added some ‘filmy masala’ in his election rallies. The actor delivered his famous dialogues form films to seek vote for BJP candidates.
He requested the people to vote in his own filmy style, by recalling the famous dialogue of his hit film ‘Ghayal’.
” Date after date, date after date… But on October 21 remember to press the lotus button… else, when this 2.5-kg heavy hand strikes someone, what happens? This time I have come just to request you with folded hands,”said the actor.
Veteran actor & BJP MP Sunny Deol in Hisar: Tareek pe tareek, tareek pe tareek, par 21 tareek ko yaad rakhna, kamal ke phool ka button dabana hai,nahi toh ye 2.5 kg ka haath jab uthta hai toh kya hota hai? Iss bar aapse sirf haath jodhne aaya hun. #HaryanaAssemblyPolls (17.10) pic.twitter.com/P5HQWGCofF
— ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2019
Post Your Comments