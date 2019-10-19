‘Vote for BJP or else this 2.5 kg hand…’: Actor Sunny Deol campaigns for BJP in Bollywood style: Video

Actor turned politician Sunny Deol is one of the star campaigner of BJP in Haryana. Sunny Deol, the MP from Gurdaspur on Friday has added some ‘filmy masala’ in his election rallies. The actor delivered his famous dialogues form films to seek vote for BJP candidates.

He requested the people to vote in his own filmy style, by recalling the famous dialogue of his hit film ‘Ghayal’.

” Date after date, date after date… But on October 21 remember to press the lotus button… else, when this 2.5-kg heavy hand strikes someone, what happens? This time I have come just to request you with folded hands,”said the actor.