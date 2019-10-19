‘Will do anything for vote’: Asaduddin Owaisi dances during election campaign: Video

Election for Maharashtra and Haryana assembly is on October 21. And political parties are doing their maximum to get the votes of the people.

And now a video of a controversial leader dancing on the stage has set the internet on fire. The leader is none other than Asaduddin Owaisi, the president of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen. A video of Owaisi dancing dancing on the stage on the song of ‘Miya Bhai’ has been viral on internet.

Maharashtra: AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi performs a dance step after the end of his rally at Paithan Gate in Aurangabad. (17.10.2019) pic.twitter.com/AldOABp2yd — ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2019

The video was shoot during a election campaign rally at Aurangabad in Maharashtra on Thursday night. Owaisi could be seen dancing on the stairs after listening to the song of ‘Miya Bhai’.