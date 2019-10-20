Latest NewsIndia

2 soldiers and a civilian killed in ceasefire violation by Pakistan

Oct 20, 2019, 09:55 am IST
Two soldiers and a civilian has been killed in a ceasefire violation by Pakistan on Sunday morning. Three others were injured in the provocation by the Pakistani Rangers. Indian Army is giving befitting reply to provocation of Pakistan.

Pakistan Rangers has been resorted small arm firing along the line of control in Kupwara. The incident occurred in Tannghar sector in Kupwara. Two houses were also damaged.

As per a new agency 296 cases of ceasefire violation by Pakistan has been reported in July, 307 in August, 292 in September. Till September this year Pakistan has committed 2050 ceasefire violations. Pakistan is using  firing as a way to help infiltrate militants.

