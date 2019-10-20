Demolition of flats started in Maradu

The demolition process pf flats in Maradu has started today. The windows and doors of the flats has been started removing.

The companies will submit the detailed report of how they are going to demolish the flats to the Kerala governments.The agreement will be signed with in 14 days. The signing of agreement is delayed as this is the first incident in the state.

The demolition process is progressing as per the time schedule given by Supreme Court. The demolition process does not need the approval of municipality as it is instructed by the apex court.

The Supreme Court has on May 8 ordered the demolition of five apartments consisting around 400 flats for violating the Coastal Regulation Zone rules.