Diwali Special Recipe 2019 :Berry and Mint Compote

Ingredients

1 kg. mixed fresh fruits such as strawberries, blackberries, Raspberries and halves and pitted Plums

1 Cinnamon stick

Grated rind and juice of 1 Orange

8 Mint leaves, shredded

Plain yoghurt, to serve (optional)

How to Make Berry and Mint Compote

Place the fruit, cinnamon stick and orange rind and juice in a small saucepan.

Simmer it gently for 12-15 minutes.

Remove the cinnamon stick and let the compote cool for 3-4 minutes.

Then stir in the mint.

Serve with spoonfuls of yoghurt, if desired.