Diwali Special Recipe 2019 :Berry and Mint Compote

Ingredients
1 kg. mixed fresh fruits such as strawberries, blackberries, Raspberries and halves and pitted Plums
1 Cinnamon stick
Grated rind and juice of 1 Orange
8 Mint leaves, shredded
Plain yoghurt, to serve (optional)
How to Make Berry and Mint Compote
Place the fruit, cinnamon stick and orange rind and juice in a small saucepan.
Simmer it gently for 12-15 minutes.
Remove the cinnamon stick and let the compote cool for 3-4 minutes.
Then stir in the mint.
Serve with spoonfuls of yoghurt, if desired.
Post Your Comments