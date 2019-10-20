Indian Army destroyes three terror camps, 6-10 Pakistani soldiers killed : Bipin Rawat

The Indian Army chief Bipin Rawat has confirmed counter-offensive against terrorists in Pakistan occupied Kashmir the armed forces on Sunday. Speaking to reporters, Rawat said Army has destroyed three terror camps in PoK and killed 6-10 Pakistani soldiers. He said that the Army had the coordinates of the terror camps but before they could attempt infiltration, they were destroyed in today’s operation.

“Last evening an attempt was made in Tangdhar to infiltrate terrorists, we retaliated, Pakistan carried out attack by firing at our post in which we did suffer. But before they could attempt the infiltration, it was decided that we target those terror camps across (the LoC). We had the coordinates of these camps. We have caused severe damage to terrorists’ infrastructure,” Rawat said.

Rawat said that ever since special status of Kashmir was removed, the Army was getting repeated inputs of infiltration by terrorists from across the border to disturb peace and harmony in the state. He said that there are some agencies within and outide the country that are trying to disrupt peace in the Valley.

“Gradually things are returning to normalcy in valley, but obviously there is somebody who is working behind the scenes at behest of terrorists and agencies that are some within and some outside country, in Pakistan and PoK, who’re trying to disrupt peaceful atmosphere,” he added.