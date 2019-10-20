NEWS

Indian Army launches major attack on terrorist camps in Pakistan

Oct 20, 2019, 12:10 pm IST
Less than a minute

Indian Army has launched a major attack against the Islamic terrorist camps situated in the Pakistan Occupied Kashmir.

As per reports in the national media 10 to 15 militants were killed in the attack.The Indian Army has launched attacks opposite the Tangdhar sector in Kupwara on Sunday. The Indian Army has used Artillery guns for the attack.

Indian Army has launched attack on terror camps as a  reply to the ceasefire violation of Pakistan Rangers on Sunday. In the ceasefire violation two Indian soldiers has been martyred and a civilians was also killed. Three people were injured and two homes were damaged in the ceasefire violation.

