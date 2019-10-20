Indian Army launches major attack on terrorist camps in Pakistan

Indian Army has launched a major attack against the Islamic terrorist camps situated in the Pakistan Occupied Kashmir.

Indian Army has launched attacks on terrorist camps situated inside Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) opposite the Tangdhar sector. This is in retaliation to the support provided by Pakistan Army to push terrorists into Indian territory. pic.twitter.com/yCJaBV1NXk — ANI (@ANI) October 20, 2019

As per reports in the national media 10 to 15 militants were killed in the attack.The Indian Army has launched attacks opposite the Tangdhar sector in Kupwara on Sunday. The Indian Army has used Artillery guns for the attack.

Indian army has used artillery guns to target the terrorist camps which have been actively trying to push terrorists into Indian territory. https://t.co/MHfOLqbYUr — ANI (@ANI) October 20, 2019

Indian Army has launched attack on terror camps as a reply to the ceasefire violation of Pakistan Rangers on Sunday. In the ceasefire violation two Indian soldiers has been martyred and a civilians was also killed. Three people were injured and two homes were damaged in the ceasefire violation.