Indian Railway provides compensation for train delay

Indian Railway will provide compensation for all passengers for delayed running of a train. This is for the first time that the Indian Railway giving compensation to passengers for train delay.

The passengers who travelled in the Tejas Express from Lucknow to Delhi and Delhi to Lucknow on Saturday will get the compensation. The Tejas Express has been delayed around two hours on Saturday.

Tejas is India’s first private train. There were 451 passengers from Lucknow to Delhi and 500 passengers in the return journey.

The IRCTC has informed that the link to claim the compensation has been sent to all passenger’s mobiles. And the compensation will be paid after clicking it.

The train from Lucknow to Delhi was scheduled at 6.10 am but it departed at 8.55 am. The train reached 3.40 pm on Delhi and the actual time to reach Delhi was 12.25 pm.

The train from Delhi also was late. Scheduled at 3.35 pm but it departed 05.30 pm. And reached Lucknow at 11.30 pm and the actual time of reaching was 10.05 pm.