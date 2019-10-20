Maradu Flat Case: Former DGP Senkumar lashes out at CM’s adviser John Brittas: check it out

It was revealed that John Brittas, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s media adviser owns a flat at the controversial Marad apartments.

The Supreme Court had on May 8 ordered the demolition of five apartments — around 400 flats — in Maradu municipality in Ernakulam district for violation of Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) rules. The Supreme Court ordered the Kerala government to pay Rs 25 lakh interim compensation to each of the 400 flat owners of Maradu in the port city of Kochi that has been ordered to be demolished.

It is alleged by the netizens that Brittas’ flats price is mentioned as just Rs 3 lakhs in the document. While the news is not fully verified, it is noteworthy that Brittas has not come up with any objection.

Now former DGP T.P Senkumar has come with a question to Kerala government. He has asked the government to take a case against Brittas for showing lower price in registration to evade stamp duty. He has asked the Enforcement Directorate and Income Tax Department to take case against Brittas.

Earlier Kerala government has taken case against actor turned politician Suresh Gopi, Amala Paul and Fahadh Fazil for registering luxury cars in Pondicherry to evade tax.

See what Senkumar Says: