National School curriculum revamp to start next month

A comprehensive revamping of the National School Curriculum Framework to modernize the content and methods of teaching in schools will commence from the second week of November. Several focus groups to study and examine the present system would be set up after which proposals for renewing the framework will be solicited.

The new curriculum framework will be completed by December 2020 with the National Council of Educational Research Training (NCERT) submitting a road map to the human resource development ministry recently. The director of NCERT, said confirming to the revamp which is yet to happen after a gap of 15 years said the revisions will weed out content that is outdated, and incorporate contemporary and emerging trends