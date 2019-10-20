These pictures of Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif will make your jaw drop to the floor

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt has been selected as the ‘Vogue Women of the Year’. The pretty actress has not able to attend the award function.Many other Bollywood celebrities has attended the gala.

But the Vogue magazine has but through the social media has released the cover of their November issue. Alia Bhatt is the model of the November issue and the photo has grabbed wide applause. The actress looks like a pretty little mermaid in the neon green monokini.

Alia has shared the photo with a caption “I must be a mermaid, I have no fear of depth and a great fear of shallow living”.

Katrina Kaif has been seen in a drenched look in the cover of the magazine. Not only Katrina but Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma, Janhvi Kapoor also appears in a drenched look.