These pictures of Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif will make your jaw drop to the floor

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt has been selected as the ‘Vogue Women of the Year’. The pretty actress has not able to attend the award function.Many other Bollywood celebrities has attended the gala.
Consummate performer, style icon and doting husband–meet #RanveerSingh our #November 2019 cover star. Photographed by: Tarun Vishwa. Styled by: Anaita Shroff Adajania (@anaitashroffadajania). Hair: Darshan Yewalekar (@darshanyewalekar) Makeup: Mahadev Naik. Set design and props: Bindiya Chhabria (@bindiya01) Production: Bindiya Chhabria (@Bindiya01); Divya Jagwani (@divyajagwani)
But the Vogue magazine has but through the social media has released the cover of their November issue. Alia Bhatt is the model of the November issue and the photo has grabbed wide applause. The actress looks like a pretty little mermaid in the neon green monokini.
Alia has shared the photo with a caption “I must be a mermaid, I have no fear of depth and a great fear of shallow living”.
Enigmatic in appeal, entrepreneurial by nature and popular by public vote, #KatrinaKaif is our November 2019 cover star. Photographed by Greg Swales (@gregswalesart). Styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania (@anaitashroffadajania). Hair: Yianni Tsapatori (@yiannitsapatori). Makeup: Daniel Bauer (@danielcbauer). Manicure: Tip & Toe Nail Salon (@tipandtoenail), Mumbai. Set design and props: Bindiya Chhabria (@Bindiya01). Production: Bindiya Chhabria (@Bindiya01); Divya Jagwani (@divyajagwani)
Katrina Kaif has been seen in a drenched look in the cover of the magazine. Not only Katrina but Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma, Janhvi Kapoor also appears in a drenched look.
What does an actor dress like? #AnushkaSharma is writing her own rules. Meet the #WOTY2019 Style Icon of the Year on our November 2019 cover. Photographed by Tarun Vishwa.Styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania (@anaitashroffadajania). Hair: Yianni Tsapatori (@yiannitsapatori). Makeup: Subhash Vagal (Subbu). Production: Imran Khatri Productions (@ikp.insta) ; Divya Jagwani (@divyajagwani) Props: Manisha Mulani
The woman behind a billion-dollar beauty empire happens to be our #WOTY2019 Influencer of the Year. Catch #HudaKattan in our #November 2019 issue. Photographed by Mazen Abusrour (@mazenabusrour). Styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania (@anaitashroffadajania). Hair: Sandra Mendes. Makeup: Huda Kattan (@huda). Production: Michelle Hey (@meraki.social); Divya Jagwani (@divyajagwani). Location courtesy and special thanks: Anantara, The Palm Dubai Resort (@anantaradubai)
From Youtube sensation to late-night TV host, our #November 2019 coverstar #LillySingh is putting India on the global map. Photographed by: Greg Swales (@gregswalesart). Styled by: Anaita Shroff Adajania (@anaitashroffadajania). Hair: Cameron Rains (@cameron.rains). Makeup: Nick Barose (@nickbarose). Manicure: Kana Kishita. Production: Alexey Galetskiy (@agpnyc); Ryan Fahey/AGPNYC; Divya Jagwani (@divyajagwani) Accommodation partner: The Plaza, NYC (@theplazahotel)
