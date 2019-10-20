UAE issues cyclone warning

The UAE weather department on Sunday warned of the possibility of a tropical cyclone formation in the Arabian Sea.There is a likelihood of the cyclone forming on Thursday, October 24, the National Center of Meteorology said.

In a bulletin on social media, the NCM said there’s no likelihood of the cyclone forming up to 48 hours from now, a low probability 48-72 hours from the time of issue of the bulletin, medium probability from 72-96 hours, and high probability from 96-120 hours.

The NCM said it will keep monitoring the situation and provide updates accordingly.