US is committed to strengthen its partnership with India: Indo-US defence trade touches record high

The US administration made it clear that US is committed to strengthen its partnership with India. The US Undersecretary Of Defense For Acquisition And Sustainment Ellen M Lord said this.

“Bilateral defence trade, essentially zero in 2008, will reach an estimated $.18 billion later this year,” she told reporters at the Pentagon.

“All of these examples show how the United States and India are working bilaterally and in cooperation with other like-minded partners to advance our shared vision for the Indo-Pacific,” Lord said.

She said the US granted the India Strategic Trade Authority Tier 1 designation last August, providing India with greater supply-chain efficiency by allowing American companies to export a greater range of dual-use and high-technology items to India under streamlined processes.

This grants India the same authorization as NATO allies Japan, South Korea and Australia, she added. The US Senate, in June, passed a legislative provision that brings India at par with America’s NATO allies and countries like Israel and South Korea for increasing defence cooperation.

The ninth India-US Defence Technologies and Trade Initiative or DTTI group meeting will start in New Delhi next week.