Woman attacked, robbed, burned to death in provision shop

In a shocking incident a provision store owner woman was attacked, robbed of her jewels and burned to death in her shop by robbers. The incident took place in Coimbatore.

The woman named Devaki had gone to sleep at the shop adjacent to her house on Friday night as her husband had gone outstation. She was killed in the early hours of Saturday.

The crime came to light when neighbours noticed fire and smoke emanating from the shop at around 3 AM and informed the police, and the fire and rescue service.

The woman was found lying in a pool of blood and her P two ear-studs were missing. The robbers had strewn chilli powder near the body to throw sniffer dogs.

As per the primary investigation the robbers had broke open into the shop, removed the jewels the woman was wearing and set the body afire.