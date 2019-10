Manoj Tiwari,the Delhi BJP chief promised cheaper electricity and water bills to Delhiites if elected to power in the upcoming February elections.

Tiwari came up with five times cheaper electricity and water bills after the idea of giving subsidies was ditched by fellow party member Vijay Goel.“The BJP is not against subsidies. In fact, if we come to power, we will give five times more relief to water and electricity consumers,” he said.