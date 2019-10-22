Delhi CM Kejriwal invites all to Connaught Place for a ‘Community Diwali’

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal invited all for a greener community diwali at Connaught place instead of burning crackers.The Connought place will be all set for festive mood with laser shows and fanfares with the inner circle of CP fully pedestrianized.

The community diwali and fanfare would be arranged from Oct 26 to 29 at CPs central park.Addressing a press conference, the CM said the “community Diwali” will have special lighting effects on all buildings of CP with storyboarding, cultural performances, and food and local handicraft shopping stalls. The government said the central idea of the laser show is storytelling through light works and music.

CM Kejriwal said the new trend of community diwali is aimed at merry making with out bursting crackers.”We hope with our plan, people will give up bursting crackers and enjoy the laser show. No passes or tickets are needed,” Kejriwal said.