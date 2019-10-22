Navjot Singh Sidhu’s wife resigns from Congress party

Months after the controversial politician Navjot Singh Sidhu resigned from the Congress party, today his wife, Navjot Kaur Sidhu, resigned from the primary membership of the Congress party in Punjab. Prior to this, her husband, Navjot Singh Sidhu had quit the party in June 2019.

Days before the Lok Sabha 2019 elections in May, Navjot Singh Kaur had expressed her displeasure over the ticket distribution.

Navjot Singh Sidhu who earlier headed the Local Government and Tourism and Cultural Affairs portfolios was divested of the ministry by the CM on June 6. He was made responsible for Power and New and Renewable Energy Sources during a Cabinet rejig that took place after the Lok Sabha election results were declared.

He did not assume charge of his new department and had tendered his resignation to the CM on July 14. Sidhu had then received flak for his decision to send the resignation letter to Rahul Gandhi instead of ideally sending to Captain Amarinder Singh who is the Chief Minister of Punjab or the Governor.