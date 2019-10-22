Nawaz Sherief rushed to hospital following medical emergency

Pakistans former Prime minister Nawaz Sherief who is now serving a jail term of seven years was rushed to hospital following medical urgency.His blood platelet counts were reportedly decerasing very fast due to mutiple pathological conditions.

Mr.Sherief was convicted in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills case – one of the three corruption cases filed in the wake of the apex court’s July 28, 2017 order in the Panama Papers scandal and was detained ever since for a term of seven months.

“Former premier Nawaz Sharif is detected to have critically low platelet count (16*10^9/L) that could be due to multiple pathologies and requires immediate in-hospital care,” Sharif’s personal physician Dr Adnan Khan said in a tweet on Monday.

PML-N president and Nawaz Sharif’s brother Shahbaz Sharif alleged that Sherief is not getting proper treatment and Prime Minister Imran Khan will be responsible if anything happens to him.