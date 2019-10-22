Pak’s inertness towards terror groups counter productive to talks with India,Says US

The US on Tuesday commented that Pakistan’s inertness towards extremist groups that engage in cross border terrorism is the main obstacle to productive talks with India.

“Restarting a productive bilateral dialogue requires building trust, and the chief obstacle remains Pakistan’s continued support for extremist groups that engage in cross-border terrorism,” said Acting Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia Alice G Wells.

She refered by name the terror camps of LeT and JeM,which have their bases across POK,which broods terror and gathers funds for nurturing terrorism.The US?statement came days after Indian forces targeted three terror camps in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and killed 6-10 Pakistan soldiers after infiltration attempt by them in Jammu and Kashmir’s Tangdhar sector.