This Indian state plans ban on government job for citizens having more than two children, Law pending for approval

Assam governemnt led by CM Sarbananda sonowal made an important decision on a cabinet meeting held at late hours of Monday.The cabinet decided that no government Jobs wil be given to those who have more than two kids.

A communique from the Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal’s office stated that those having more than two children will not be considered for government jobs with effect from January 1, 2021 as per the small family norm. The meeting also passed a new land policy which will give three bighas of agricultural land to landless indegenous people and half a bigha for constructing a house.The handed over lands could not sold for a period of 15 years.

The Cabinet meeting also decided to increase the bus fares in the state by 25 per cent, it added.