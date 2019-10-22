UNICEF teams up with Ayushmann Khurrana to raise campaign against pedophiles

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana has teamed up with UNICEF and Ministry of Women and Child Development to raise awareness and speak up against sexual abuse of children.

The Bollywood actor will now be part of the ministries key campaign which aims at raising awareness of the rights and legal protection Protection Of Children from Sexual Offenses act (POCSO) offers to safe guard children against pedophiles.The campaign will be played on social media, TV and cinema halls.

“Crimes against children are the most heinous and I applaud the government and UNICEF’s stand on protecting the future generations of our country,” Ayushmann said in a statement.