ITC launches World’s most expensive chocolate

ITC on Tuesday launched the world’s most expensive chocolate priced at Rs 4.3 lakh per kilogram under its Fabelle brand. ITC’s luxury chocolate brand Fabelle Exquisite Chocolates has introduced its limited edition range chocolate ‘Trinity – Truffles Extraordinaire’ – which entered into Guinness World Records to become the world’s most expensive chocolate.

Co-curated by France’s Michelin Star Chef Philippe Conticini and Fabelle’s Master Chocolatier, Fabelle’s ‘Trinity – Truffles Extraordinaire’ box is priced at approximately Rs 4.3 lakh per kg, ITC said in a statement.