Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3 official trailer out : Watch Here

Official trailer of Salman Khan starrer Dabbang 3 was released on Wednesday. Directed by Prabhudeva, the film brings back Salman’s titular character Chulbul Pandey, who is fiercer and bolder this time.

The film also brings back Sonakshi Sinha, who essayed the role of Salman’s on-screen wife, Rajjo. The third installment also has new characters in Mahesh Manjrekar’s daughter Saiee Manjrekar and Kichcha Sudeepa. While Saiee will be seen opposite young Chulbul Panday as his love interest, Sudeepa is the villain of the film.

The trailer was shared by the actor on his Twitter account. Sharing the video, he wrote, “Here it is…Pls take out time from your busy schedule and watch 3 mins of ‘Dabangg 3’.”