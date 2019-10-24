Bigil : These are the 5 reasons to watch Vijay’s diwali gift

Bigil is a sports-drama that has Vijay playing the double role of a father and son. He also plays the coach to a women’s soccer team and said that the audio launch that the film will celebrate women.

Here are 5 reasons to not miss the film.

Thalapathy Vijay

The actor has pulled off all the football stunts himself and well, he is always the first reason to watch his film. Fans start whistling and dancing even when the actor’s name flashes in the beginning credits.

A women-centric film

The film celebrates women and sends out a positive message about women empowerment. Not to mention, Vijay will be playing a completely different role in this one and it’s going to be quite exciting to watch.

The music

AR Rahman has composed music for the film and the songs are already a rage on the internet. Vijay turned singer for Verithanam and the music maestro also composed Singapenney which is a tribute to women.

The VFX and production value

The creative producer of the film, Archana Kalpathi, has confirmed that the film’s VFX is much better and the quality is going to be impressive. She also said that it’s going to be better than what we saw in the trailer.

Atlee

The writer and director is known for coming up with stories that we have not seen on the big screen before and ones that leave an impact. Raja Rani, Mersal and Theri are proof of that!