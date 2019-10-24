Hindu Samaj founder Kamlesh Tiwari murder,The assailants misfire injured the other before the kill

As the two assailants -Ashwaq Hussein and Moinudeen Khurshid pathan aka Fareed were nabbed by police for the murder of Hindu Samaj founder and leader Kamlesh Tiwari, shocking reports of the dramatic crime and the run from law enforcement agencies is surfacing. The gruesome murder of Kamlesh Tiwari occured at 18 th October in the UP capital of Lucknow.

The convicts Ashwaq 34 and Moinudeen 27 reached Lucknow from Gujrat’s Surat on October 17 th. Moinudeen Khurshid Pathan aka Fareed worked as a delivery boy in the on-line food delivery service ‘Zomato’.Both assailants approached Kamlesh Tiwari posing as delivery boys to hand over a sweet box and were granted entry by Tiwari himself when his bodyguard blocked their entrance at the gate.After gaining entrance Ashwaq shot at Tiwari which missed the target and hit Fareed’s arm. He quickly tied the flesh wound with a scarf and slit Tiwari’s throat with a small knife and they both fired multiple rounds at Tiwari, killing him.

After the murder, both assailants stayed at a hotel and Ashwaq who is a medical representative by profession treated Fareed for the bullet wound in his arm. Ashwaq and Fareed later moved from UP to Delhi and Rajasthan. They even crossed over to Nepal. Traveling more than 2000 kilometers by train, Taxi and bus they got drained of approximately 20,000 rupees they had accumulated for the sole purpose of murder.

The alleged murderers were arrested from Gujarat’s Shamlaji just as they were boarding a truck as its driver was offering them a lift.