Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala loses to BJP’s Leela Ram

All India Congress Committee (AICC) communication in-charge, Randeep Singh Surjewala, eyeing a hat-trick from his stronghold of Kaithal lost by a small margin of 567 votes. The BJP pitted former MLA Lila Ram Gujjar against Surjewala. Lila Ram won as an INLD candidate in the 2000 election. Madan (BSP), Anil Kumar (INLD), Ramphal Malik (JJP), Shyam Lal (LSP), Jasvir (Sarvhit Party) are the other notable candidates. Kaithal has 2.03 lakh voters 1.08 lakh males and 95,000 females.

The Congress has won seven times from Kaithal in 1967, 1968, 1972, 1991, 2005, 2009 and 2014. Om Prabha Jain won as the Congress candidate in 1967 and 1968. Charan Dass Shorewala won on Congress ticket in 1972. Raghunath won as Janata Party candidate in 1977.