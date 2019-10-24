Traffic Police, bus driver fight over parking violation goes viral : Watch Video

Traffic police officers get into an altercation with drivers from time to time. But this video of a traffic policeman quarreling with a bus driver in Bengaluru has gone viral.

The quarrel reportedly took place over a parking violation and the bus conductor recorded the altercation. In the video, the traffic police man can be seen snatching the driver’s phone.

The incident is said to have taken place near Silk Board junction after the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) driver apparently stopped the bus in a ‘no-parking zone.’

In the video, the cop and the driver can be seen having a heated argument.

“From the past one week, we had put up no parking on the service road, but the BMTC bus number KA-57-F-2960 was parked on the service road, where there is no parking to any vehicles.Hence Madiwala traffic police station head constable Ravi Kumar told the driver to move the vehicle but the driver began arguing with the traffic police without following the rules,” Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) B R Ravikanthe Gowda reportedly said.

“After an enquiry about the incident by both traffic police and the BMTC officials, it is now recorded that the driver has not followed the rule. The driver has apologised for his behaviour and has also paid the fine of Rs 1,500 for breaking the traffic rules,” he further informed.

Well the driver did seem too rowdy and aggressive for someone who was in the wrong.