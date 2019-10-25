BJP will form goverment in Haryana the ‘Jugaad’ way,says Kamal Nath

Underperforming in Haryana polls, BJP is short of six MLAs to cross the halfway mark and get a majority to retain power in the state.BJP had bagged 47 seats in the previous assembly polls which dropped to 40 when the results of the polls were announced on Thursday. Haryana assembly consists of 90 seats and a minimum of 46 seats are required to claim the formation of the government.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh CM and senior Congress leader Kamal Nath said that BJP will find a ‘Jugaad’ way to form the government in Haryana.’ Jugaad ‘ is a term used in slang Hindi which is similar to the idiom ‘Hook or by crook’ in English, which means by any possible way. Speaking to media Kamal Nath said, “In Haryana, the BJP did not get a majority. BJP leaders should accept that they have been rejected by people. Now, they will do ‘jugaad’ with other parties and independents. They will form the government, but people will not forget it,” said Kamal while addressing a presser here.

In Haryana Congress logged victory in 31 seats which were more than expected, pertaining to conflicts with rebel factions under senior leaders expressing their own opinion conflicting to High command objectives.