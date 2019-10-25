Deepika Padukone will play Draupadi in big budget epic film ‘Mahabharat’

Deepika Padukone will essay the role of Draupadi, in the epic film Mahabharat, a joint production venture of Madhu Mantena and Deepika. The age-old Indian epic would be portrayed to the audiences from the perspective of Draupadi.

Deepika Padukone had earlier produced a film Chhapaak which was directed by Meghna Gulzar and inspired by the life of acid attack survivor, Laxmi Agarwal.

“I’m absolutely thrilled and honored to be essaying the role of Draupadi. I truly believe that it is the role of a lifetime. While the Mahabharat is popularly known for its mythological tales and cultural influence, many of life’s lessons are also derived from the Mahabharat but most often from its men. Telling it with this fresh and new perspective will not only be interesting but also very significant.” said an excited Deepika.