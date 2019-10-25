Koodathayi serial killings: Cyanide found from beneath the drivers seat of Jolly’s car

In a recent development in Koodathaayi serial killings in which six from a family were poisoned by their close relative Jolly, the investigation team who are searching the Ponnamattom house for traces of Cyanide has discovered a packet from underneath driver’s seat of Jolly’s car.

As per sources the forensic team had confirmed it is as some form of Cyanide. The autopsy report of Roy, the convict Jolly’s first husband had confirmed Cyanide poisoning as the cause of death. Meanwhile, Saju, Jolly’s second husband and his father Zacharia are being interrogated by the police as their involvement was stated by Jolly in a joint questioning session by the investigation team.

The discovery of Cyanide from Jolly’s car could prove pivotal for the prosecution to strongly back their case against the convict Jolly. Johnson, an affiliate of Jolly is still at large and police are in search for him.