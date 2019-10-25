“PoK controlled by terrorists, under illegal occupation of Pakistan”,says Army Chief Bipin Rawat

In an address at an event, Army Chief Bipin Rawat asserted that Gilgit-Baltistan and PoK have been under illegal occupation of Pakistan. The Army Chief cautioned Pakistan not to resort to any ‘misadventure’ against India, saying the Indian armed forces were fully ready to effectively check any such attempts.

‘The territory (PoK) occupied by Pakistan is not controlled by the Pakistan establishment but it is controlled by terrorists. PoK is actually a terrorist-controlled part of Pakistan,’ he said.

In his closing remarks at the Field Marshal KM Cariappa memorial lecture, the Army Chief also said that attempts are being made by Pakistani terrorists to disrupt resumption of normalcy in Kashmir after India abrogated provisions of Article 370 to withdraw special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

‘We all have been concerned about Jammu and Kashmir and what has been happening there. Jammu and Kashmir has always been part of our great nation,’ he said.

Gen. Rawat said after signing of the Instrument of Accession on October 26, 1947 by Maharaja Hari Singh, there were mainly three issues — and only defence, foreign policy and communications, were under control of the Indian government.

‘The Article 1 of the Constitution and within it there is a section that clearly mentions that Jammu and Kashmir is a part of India. And, when we say Jammu and Kashmir, it is the complete state of J-K which includes PoK and Gilgit-Baltistan,’ he said.

‘Therefore PoK and Gilgit-Baltistan become an occupied territory, a territory which has been illegally occupied buy our western neighbour,’ he said.