Prime Minister to meet Saudi King on next week: Will launch ‘RuPay card’

The External Affairs ministry announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Saudi Arabia next week. The Prime Minister will hold a bilateral meeting with Saudi Arabian King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud in Riyadh on October 29.

PM Modi will also launch RuPay card in Saudi Arabia during his trip.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi is paying an official visit to Saudi Arabia on October 29 at the invitation of King of Saudi Arabia his majesty Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud,” TS Tirumurti, Chief Secretary at the Ministry of External Affairs informed.

The Prime Minister will be attending the third session of the Future Investment Initiative (FII) Forum in Riyadh, where he will deliver the keynote address.

“An agreement on the Strategic Partnership Council will also be signed. There will also be separate delegation-level talks with the Crown prince of Saudi Arabia,” Tirumurti said.